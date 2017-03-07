Rosamund Pike

RSS

Directed by Amma Asante, a British filmmaker of West African heritage, A United Kingdom casts the story of an African heir to Botswana’s tribal monarchy falling in love with a white British woman in the mold of Hollywood romance, complete w... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:56 PM Film Reviews

Looking buff but bemused, Nick (Ben Affleck) wonders who let the cat out and why the front door to his McMansion is slightly ajar. Inside, he finds a glass coffee table shattered and his wife, who should be home, gone. Nick is sensible: He ... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:12 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Inspired by The Great Houdini, The Amazing Randi became the most celebrated escape artist of the second half of the 20th century after helping stage Alice Cooper’s beheading and guest starring on “Happy Days.” Like his hero, Randi eventu... more

Sep 30, 2014 7:15 PM Film Clips

