Rosario Dawson
Film Clips: April 20, 2017
Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 2.9
In Fifty Shades Darker, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their iconic roles from Fifty Shades of Grey, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In this installment, their romance is more conventional, but Grey’s old flames keep appearing... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:26 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Captive
Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast. more
Mar 19, 2015 2:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Top Five
Chris Rock’s latest project, Top Five, features the writer-director-actor playing a comedian-turned-film star who gives full access to his life to a pretty journalist (Rosario Dawson). more
Dec 10, 2014 10:35 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Exodus: Gods and Kings
In Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings, Christian Bale appears as Moses in this Ridley Scott. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:26 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 20
A promising 17-year-old classical musician, Mia (Chloe Grace Moretz), endures a terrible automobile accident involving her entire family. As she lies in a coma, Mia sees the disappointing outcome of her romance with more
Aug 20, 2014 12:04 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips