Web Kudos: The Shepherd's second annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards, celebrating expressmilwaukee.com readers' picks for the best websites, blogs... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Remembering Rose Pickering
They got married onstage—more than a dozen times in the course of 41 years of studying, living and acting together. There first assignment for an acting class as graduate students at Penn State had them in bed together—and they had just met... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 2 Comments
'Dialogue With Laura Gordon'
Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
The Loss of Rose Pickering
I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more
Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Where China meets Japan
Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu’s you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat ,Dining Out more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview