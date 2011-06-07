RSS
The Rosebuds
New Release Wrap-Up: The Rosebuds, Fucked Up, Black Lips
After Tim Bracy and Shannon McArdle of The Mendoza Line divorced in 2007, they released one last album together, 30 Year Low, a recrimination-laden back and forth that buried the charred remains of their relationship in salt. The Rosebuds' new div.. more
Jun 7, 2011 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Paul van Dyk
Ranked as the world’s No. 3 DJ on DJ Magazine’s “Top 100 DJs” poll, Paul van Dyk makes for North America this month with a schedule of 17 shows in 17 days. Regarded as a legend of the electronic music scene worldwide, van Dyk never more
Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
