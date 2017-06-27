RSS

Odd Duck’s Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber discuss their favorite Bay View restaurants. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:12 PM Dining Out

Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Dining Out

Over the last decade-plus, many creative food and drink entrepreneurs have redefined Bay View as a hub of all things foodie. New to the eclectic choice of restaurants is Hello Falafel, the latest endeavor of Odd Duck owners Melissa Buchholz... more

Sep 27, 2016 4:18 PM Dining Out

The trend of restaurants using locally sourced ingredients, such as Braise in Walker's Point, continues to grow. Add Bay View's recently opened Odd Duck to the list... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

