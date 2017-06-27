Ross Bachhuber
Where They Eat: Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber, Owners, Odd Duck and Hello Falafel
Odd Duck’s Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber discuss their favorite Bay View restaurants. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
French Food in Washington Heights, Plus New Restaurants in Walker's Point and the East Side
Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Hello Falafel Serves Up Tasty, Healthy Fare in Bay View
Over the last decade-plus, many creative food and drink entrepreneurs have redefined Bay View as a hub of all things foodie. New to the eclectic choice of restaurants is Hello Falafel, the latest endeavor of Odd Duck owners Melissa Buchholz... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:18 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Odd Duck's Tasty, Locally Sourced Food
The trend of restaurants using locally sourced ingredients, such as Braise in Walker's Point, continues to grow. Add Bay View's recently opened Odd Duck to the list... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview