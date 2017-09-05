RSS

Ross Bigley

The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more

Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM Film Reviews

This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more

Sep 7, 2015 8:16 PM Film Reviews

Sep 7, 2015 8:09 PM Film Reviews

The Identical imagines an alternate reality in which both Elvis and his twin brother (who in real life was stillborn), are separated at birth and are unaware of one another’s existence. One becomes pop star Drexel Hemsley, a 1950s sensation... more

Sep 2, 2014 3:28 PM Film Clips

Aug 27, 2014 10:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

When Ross Bigley is asked how many years the Milwaukee Short Film Festival has been running, he answers that 2012 is the 14th annual festival. “But actually it’s our 18th,” he adds more

Nov 5, 2012 1:48 PM Film Reviews

Tito Gonzales began performing in Cuba, singing and playing the diminutive local guitar called the tres. Somehow, he made his way to San Francisco and formed a band with fellow Cuban expatriates, Son de Cuba. Their new album is a band effor... more

Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

