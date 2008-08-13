Roster
Branyan to DL, Laynce Nix called up
Sometimes this team just makes no sense to me.... Russell Branyan was sent to the DL and Laynce Nix was called up today.Apparently The Muscle has the same injury as Braun does. Of course,we're not making a decision about Braun and the .. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
WMSE Announces New Hip-Hop Show
In recentyears, DJ Aaron Wade’s “Late Night Hype Show,” 91.7 WMSE&rsquo At-lat-l.” ,Local Music more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Brewers release Vargas
In a move that surprised everyone, including Claudio Vargas, the Brewers released him today. No one's quite sure why we released him as opposed to trading him. Even if we traded him for a prospect, we could have "controlled" where he went and kept.. more
Mar 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Barack Obama
With Wisconsin’s high-profile primary now less than a week away, expect to see polit Pierrot le fou ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments