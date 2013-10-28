Rouben Mamoulian
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 28
It was meant as the non-arena show: Earlier this year, Morrissey chose to play the intimate, 1,800-seat auditorium of Hollywood High School after selling out the Staples Center the night before. Most of 25 Live was shot at the smaller venue... more
Oct 28, 2013 6:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Breaking the Barriers
The 1935 New York premiere of Porgy and Bess was an epochal event in American musical theater. With music by George Gershwin and a libretto developed by brother Ira Gershwin from DuBose Heyward’s novel and stage more
May 13, 2013 3:25 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Rings on Her Fingers
<p> Copying is nothing new in Hollywood. The popularity of Paramount's screwball grifters comedy, <em>The Lady Eve</em> (1941), prompted 20th Century Fox to rush its own screwball grifters comedy into production, <em>Rings on Her Fingers</em> (1.. more
Jul 6, 2012 8:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
To Die Like a Man
Joao Pedro Rodrigues’ 2008 melodrama To Die Like a Man introduces one of the most tragic drag queens ever caught on film: Tonia, a veteran performer who is growing too old for her job and is being poisoned by leaking breast implants. Compou... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee