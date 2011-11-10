Roundy'S
Call To Action Update: Thank You
I want to express my gratitude to the many thousands of Shepherd Express readers/Roundy's shoppers who took the time and made the effort to call Roundy's and let them know that they appreciate the opportunity to pick up their Shepherd Expr... more
Nov 10, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Call to Action Update: The Shepherd Express Will Be in All Roundy's Stores
The Shepherd Express would like to thank the well over 1,000 readers who took the time to contact Roundy's and ask that the Shepherd Express continue to be available in all Roundy's stores. The Shepherd Express would also like to thank Roun... more
Nov 3, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 10 Comments
Call to Action Update: Pick 'n Save/Metro Market Shoppers
First of all, we want to be very clear that we feel that we have always had a good relationship with Roundy's. We thoroughly respected Roundy's decision to move their corporate headquarters to Downtown Milwaukee, as well as “Chairman Bob... more
Nov 2, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 26 Comments
Call to Action: Pick 'n Save/Metro Market Shoppers
More than 192,700 of our 260,000 Shepherd Express readers do some of their grocery shopping at a Roundy's Pick 'n Save or Metro Market, according to Media Audit, and many of you have conveniently picked up your Shepherd Express during your.... more
Oct 26, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 45 Comments