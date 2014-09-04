RSS

The Rover

the-rover.jpg.jpe

Sep 4, 2014 8:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

There must be something in Australia’s landscape that lends itself to post-apocalyptic settings. In the latest Mad Max trek across the Outback, Guy Pearce plays Eric, a brooding drifter obsessed with reclaiming his stolen car—and killing th... more

Jun 19, 2014 9:14 PM Film Clips

blogimage10635.jpe

A Chicago-born MC with a versatile flow and an ear for big hooks, Lupe Fiasco gained his first taste of mainstream exposure on “Touch the Sky” from Kanye West’s Late Registration. A pair of well-received albums for Atlantic Records follo more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES