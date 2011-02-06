RSS

Roxy Music

Since the start of World War I, which coincided with the rise of Hollywood, foreign films have never accounted for a large share of business in the U.S. However, some foreign productions have been very profitable and their introduction through .. more

Feb 6, 2011 2:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6400.jpe

Brian Eno would be one of rock's most fascinating figures if the already broad definition On Some Faraway ,Books more

May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

blogimage2710.jpe

  RoxyMusic was too slippery and evasive to comfortably fit into any of the usualni Unknown Pleasures ,Books more

Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES