Roy Orbison
Home Movies/Out on Digital 3.16
Roy Orbison: Black & White Night 30 Rather than repackage Roy Orbison’s acclaimed 1987 cable special, the producers culled through unused footage and showed,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 14, 2017 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Roy Orbison: The Ultimate Collection (Legacy/Roy’s Boys)
One of the most distinctive male voices in 20th-century popular music, Roy Orbison enjoyed a prolific career from the 1950s through the ’80s. The Ultimate Collection is a well-curated best-of album, an aid to navigating the abundance of Orb... more
Dec 6, 2016 2:38 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Roy Orbison: Only the Lonely Ones
Roy Orbison was a big star in the early 1960s, but faded by the middle of that decade, eclipsed by The Beatles and the British Invasion. more
Dec 28, 2015 11:35 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Rhapsody in Black: The Life and Music of Roy Orbison (Backbeat Books), by John Kruth
Roy Orbison was a self-conscious young man who transmuted anxiety into gold. As recording artist, author and Milwaukee expatriate John Kruth reports in his biography of more
Jul 10, 2013 11:31 PM David Luhrssen Books
Roy Orbison
If Roy Orbison's career had ended after his 1950s rockabilly phase, he would still have be The Soul of Rock and Roll ,CD Reviews more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews