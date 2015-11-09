Royal Mexican Players
The Royal Players Ask "WTF?!?"
Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more
Nov 9, 2015 9:45 AM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
WTF with UWM
Back in 2009, The Wisconsin Tourism Federation had to change its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin. When the group was founded over 30 years ago, the initials WTF didn’t have quite the same connotation they do now. It’s an interest.. more
Oct 29, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Billy Bragg @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The floor of the Turner Hall Ballroom was crowded with small, candlelit tables for Billy Bragg’s Thursday night concert, creating a vibe more fitting for dinner theater than an evening of political folk-punk.“Who’s playing tonight, Bur more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 1 Comments