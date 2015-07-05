RSS

Royal Shakespeare Company

The Wizard of Oz has been through a lot in the past. The wholesome fantasy with all that darkness around the edges has been the subject of movies, best-selling fan fiction and at least one ridiculously large musical that will be waddling bac.. more

Jul 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

theater_thewizardofoz.jpg.jpe

Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

Amid the fast-paced world of show business, native Milwaukeean Cedric Gardner took a moment to talk about finding a career path in the notoriously difficult field of professional dancing. You might have danced next to Gardner at UW-Milwauke... more

Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES