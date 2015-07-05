Royal Shakespeare Company
'The Wizard of Oz' in West Allis
The Wizard of Oz has been through a lot in the past. The wholesome fantasy with all that darkness around the edges has been the subject of movies, best-selling fan fiction and at least one ridiculously large musical that will be waddling bac.. more
Jul 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Dancer Adds New Dimension With ‘Step Up 3D’
Amid the fast-paced world of show business, native Milwaukeean Cedric Gardner took a moment to talk about finding a career path in the notoriously difficult field of professional dancing. You might have danced next to Gardner at UW-Milwauke... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Brittney Skrabanek Off the Cuff