Royals
'Weird Al' Yankovic Keeps Summerfest Weird
I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s. He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more
Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Lorde @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more
Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The Phenomenon of ‘Sh*t My Dad Says’
A year ago, the author of Sh*t My Dad Says (HarperCollins), Twitter phenomenon Justin Halpern, was a relatively unknown comedy writer who had moved in with his parents after his long-term girlfriend broke up with him. As a writer for Maxim.... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books
All-Star Voting - Vote Brewers and Royals
You'll remember that last season I proposed a deal between Brewers fans and Royals fans to facilitate our small-town players in getting All-Star votes.Well I'm a bit more on the ball this year and All-Star voting started before the first month of .. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Padres
The San Diego Padres are in town, and they begin their series against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Where's Osama?
A few short years ago, back when it appeared that documentaries would be the next big thing in movie theaters, Super Size Me was all the rage. In it, a prankish young filmmaker called Morgan Spurlock put himself in death’s way by trying to live o.. more
Aug 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stuck Review
Centering a play around a hotel elevator is one of those delightfully off-beat ideas that seem so staggeringly simple that it comes as something of a surprise to think that no one had come up with it beforeat least, no one worth speaking of her.. more
Aug 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals
The Milwaukee Brewers play their final spring training game today, facing off against the Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Badgers and Brewers on the tube
Tonight you can watch the Badgers take on Cinderella Davidson in the Sweet 16 starting at Mass Appeal ,This Week in Milwaukee Sports more
Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete More Sports 2 Comments