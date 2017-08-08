RSS

Ruby Yacht

musicgateway_milo_bykristinapedersen.jpg.jpe

With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more

Aug 8, 2017 3:24 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht House Band treats the American jazz and hip-hop songbooks with equal reverence. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music 1 Comments

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

randal.jpg.jpe

One of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Ruby Yacht label, Randal Bravery has so far kept a mostly low profile as a solo performer, but with Milo attracting new attention to the label after a breakout 2015, that could change this year. A few days bef.. more

Jan 4, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage12366.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES