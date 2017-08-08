Ruby Yacht
Milo is Rapping About Survival
With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more
Aug 8, 2017 3:24 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Ruby Yacht House Band Looks to Make Good on the Promise of Jazz and Hip-Hop
Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht House Band treats the American jazz and hip-hop songbooks with equal reverence. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Ruby Yacht Gets a Night of Its Own
With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Producer Randal Bravery Headlines the First Audible Electricity Show of 2016
One of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Ruby Yacht label, Randal Bravery has so far kept a mostly low profile as a solo performer, but with Milo attracting new attention to the label after a breakout 2015, that could change this year. A few days bef.. more
Jan 4, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
