Rudolph Randa
Isn’t It Time for Judge Randa to Step Down?
In a big victory for victims of clergy sex abuse, on Monday U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Randa once again got slapped down by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Not only did the appeals court find, contrary to Randa’s or... more
Mar 11, 2015 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on Campaign Laws—Again
With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more
Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Is the Wisconsin Club for Growth Funding CRG's Lawsuit?
Oct 3, 2014 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more
Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM Brendan Fischer News Features 19 Comments
Latest John Doe Court Hearing Dispels Right-Wing Myths
Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more
Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Today’s John Doe Oral Arguments
I’m not in Chicagotoday for the oral arguments in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’scoordination with conservative political groups, primarily the Wisconsin Clubfor Growth. But the informationthat’s already coming out is fascinat.. more
Sep 9, 2014 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Right-Wing Tiger Eats Scott Walker
President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more
Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
Is Scott Walker Cutting a Deal?
The Journal Sentinel has picked up on yet anotherunsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about the newest John Doeinvestigation into Gov. Scott Walker and various conservative special interestgroups that may have illegally coordinated with hi.. more
May 28, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Free Speech for Billionaires
If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more
May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on John Doe Ruling
Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more
May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Judge Randa Goes Rogue in Walker's John Doe Case
OK, I’m not anattorney. But I have a feelingthat even seasoned attorneys will be having a hard time making sense of the newlegal battle over the John Doe probe into potential campaign coordinationviolations made by Gov. Scott Walker and vari.. more
May 8, 2014 5:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Judge Randa Dares the Supreme Court to Take His John Doe Case
Does Gov. ScottWalker have nine lives or what? Yesterday, his ally,ultraconservative Federalist Society member and U.S. District Court JudgeRudolph Randa totally halted the John Doe investigation into allegedcoordination between Walker’s cam.. more
May 7, 2014 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Kitchen Witches’ Falls Flat
Two actresses stand on a nearly vacant stage while trading comic jabs at each other. It’s not pretty, which is fine, but as a comedy it’s not particularly funny, either. Waukesha Civic Theatre’s The Kitchen Witches is another case of goo more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Making the Invisible Visible: Essays by the Fellows of the International Leadership Forum (Greenway Communications), edited by Richard Farson
Predicting the future through rational analysis of the present has not been a fruitful science. Most futurists have usually been wrong. In Making the Invisible Visible, editor Richard Farson blames the failure on lack of true understanding ... more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
White Smoke
Fumé blanc. Sounds interesting and a little exotic, doesn’t it? You may have seen a few bottles of it the last time you were perusing the “American whites” section of your local wine shop. Almost identical in body and color to sau more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Hey, Waddya Want, Accuracy or Fun?
Shades of the Sports Illustrated cover jinx! Last week the Observers had an NCAA tournament dream: Marquette and Wisconsin battling in the East Regional final for a spot in the Final Four. Then, like SI, we went too far. A photo of Lazar Ha... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Durango Grill’s Texas-Style Barbecue
Old World Third Street, just a short distance from the Bradley Center, is one of the city’s most popular spots for drinking and dining. Usinger’s and Mader’s number among the veterans, but the street continues to change. The newest arriv more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview