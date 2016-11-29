Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Gets an Update
First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM Jack Fennimore A&E Feature
First Stage and the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Many holiday shows, from family friendly tales to hilarious adult comedies, will grace Milwaukee stages this season. One of the former includes First Stage’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, adapted from the television special f... more
Nov 18, 2014 10:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater