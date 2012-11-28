Rudolph
Red Nosed for the Holidays
The holidays are a great time to take children to the theater. The general wonder of the season can help children believe in almost anything (i.e., Santa Claus). The magic of Christmas is certainly alive in First Stage’s joyful more
Nov 28, 2012 3:22 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Patrick Schmitz: Pt. 3 of The Rudolph Trancsripts
In this, the final part of of my interview transcripts with the writer/director/promoter/producer of Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, Patrick Schmitz talks about working with child actors, expectations and the importance of confidence when jumping.. more
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Ballet's Season Finale
Eclecticismwill be emphasized at the season finale of the Milwaukee Ballet, accord La Bayadere ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Classical Music
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections