RSS

Rugby

mudbloods.jpg.jpe

J.K. Rowling invented quidditch as a spoof of posh English athletics. In 2005, students at Vermont’s Middlebury College transposed fantasy into reality by devising a ground-based version of the game. The documentary Mudblood: A Film About Q... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:20 PM Home Movies

paintbrushes.jpg.jpe

Time’s a-wastin’Milwaukee: it’s time to go pro! Time to get your rear in gear and take it tothe next level. Don’t be put off by the emptiness of these catchphrases, drinkdeep of their rousing sentiment and consider going pro with the help of t.. more

Jun 23, 2015 7:14 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we tackle a trio of local topics. We open discussing the state of the BMO Harris Pavilion, which opte.. more

Sep 12, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

rugby.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s high-profile professional sports teams may get the most attention from fans and the media. But the city’s amateur rugby matches are where the real action is more

Aug 28, 2013 12:49 AM News Features

Shakespeare was baptized on the 26th of April, 1954. So it stands to reason he was probably born on the 24th. UWM celebrates Shakespeare's birth today with an afternoon program in Special Collections at the UWM Library.(I love that the public ge.. more

Apr 24, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11767.jpe

Plenty of songwriters were born into musical families, but few more so than Rufus Wainwright, the son of folk singers Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, and the older brother of folk-rock singer Martha Wainwright. Wainwright has col... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage9546.jpe

Country singer Phil Vassar built his singing career the old-fashioned way, by first paying his dues as a songwriter. He penned hits for bigger stars like Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson in the ’90s before issuing his self-titled debut in 2000. ... more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9200.jpe

Theteams were separated by a cyclone fence, a road and a world of difference. Onone side Invictus ,Film more

Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES