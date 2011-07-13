RSS

Rummage Sale

With mid-July more or less here, summer theatre starts to wind-down for the early part of the 2011-2012 theatre season. In just a few weeks, there’s the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which continues to bridge the gap between Summer theatre and the .. more

Jul 13, 2011 8:11 PM Theater

blogimage7083.jpe

When the fireworks fade from the skies in early July, the visual art in Door County will continue to sparkle. This holiday weekend sees a round of art events and gallery openings on the peninsula that will last through the end of summer. I... more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

My first instinct when I heard about the recently announced Forward Music Festival in Madison, Wis., was jealousy. I lamented that Madison was able to create a multi-venue music fest, since it seemed impossible one would ever occur in Milwaukee, w.. more

Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1434.jpe

WMSE hosts its annual Music Rummage Blowout today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Todd W You’re Awful, I Love You ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES