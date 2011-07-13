Rummage Sale
The Banana On The Road
With mid-July more or less here, summer theatre starts to wind-down for the early part of the 2011-2012 theatre season. In just a few weeks, there’s the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which continues to bridge the gap between Summer theatre and the .. more
Jul 13, 2011 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Door County’s Summertime Art
When the fireworks fade from the skies in early July, the visual art in Door County will continue to sparkle. This holiday weekend sees a round of art events and gallery openings on the peninsula that will last through the end of summer. I... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
The Importance of MSE Fest
My first instinct when I heard about the recently announced Forward Music Festival in Madison, Wis., was jealousy. I lamented that Madison was able to create a multi-venue music fest, since it seemed impossible one would ever occur in Milwaukee, w.. more
Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
WMSE Music Rummage Blowout
WMSE hosts its annual Music Rummage Blowout today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Todd W You’re Awful, I Love You ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee