Rumors
Auditions for 'Rumors' with the Bay Players
So there’s this tenth anniversary party. Guests arrive and the husband has shot himself in the head and the wife is nowhere to be found. It’s called Rumors . It’s a farce by Neil Simon. It’s also a lot of fun. Evidently Simon wanted to write som.. more
Jul 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Hefter Center Screening of Brian Friel Documentary
In1980, Irish playwright Brian Friel wrote Translations . It was athree-act, “about language and only about language,” that actually dealt with alot of issues involving communication and cultural imperialism. The originalproduction was st.. more
Sep 26, 2014 8:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Ballet in Colombia
Santiago de Cali is Colombia’s third-largest city and the dance capital of that South American country. It is the home of the National Ballet of Colombia and its professional dance academy. In June, Cali hosted the fourth International Ball... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Sunset Playhouse Fuels Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’
Sunset Playhouse continues its season with an entertaining production of Neil Simon’s Rumors. Written in the ’80s, Rumors is a comedy set at an anniversary party for a couple that never actually appears onstage. This detail can be revealed ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rumor Mill: Favre's already signed with Vikings
<a href="http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/31479038">Report: Rumor of Favre Signing with Vikings</a>By Nick IannelliWTMJ-TV and JSOnline.comupdated 1 hour, 11 minutes agoBrett Favre has already signed with the Vikings and the team is waiting for the rig.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mondo Lucha Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Saturday night's Mondo Lucha Variety Show transformed the Turner Hall Ballroom into a B-movie flick, a wild carnival ride that featured luchador wrestling, sideshow acts and burlesque, all t,Concert Reviews more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Implied Narratives
Photography has long held a unique place in art. Sometimes it's conceptual, sometim Nicole ,Art more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Visual Arts 1 Comments
Favre to take deal?
A quick news search didn't reveal any confirmation, but the local radio just announced that Favre is prepared to take the $20 million buyout/marketing deal the Packers are offering. The best I could find was this from a Canadian (?!) news.. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Conquest
The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic film biographies of historic Conquest ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee