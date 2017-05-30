RSS

An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more

May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more

Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Brew City Booze

“Easy” is the operative word for the experience at the recently opened Easy Tyger. You’re put at ease immediately by the simplicity of the ambiance and the pleasant manner of the staff. The Easy Tyger dishes are more than imaginative. Th... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:55 PM Dining Out

Photo by Clark Maxwell, Flickr CCWhat makes a bar a gastropub can be a little murky. Bydefinition, a gastropub is simply a pub with upscale, high-quality food. Youwill not find frozen jalapeno poppers on the menu at a gastroub, but you mayfind .. more

Dec 3, 2015 8:10 PM Brew City Booze

Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more

Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more

Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM A&E Feature

As beer culture continues to flourish, so too have Milwaukee beer clubs. Thereare at least several public beer clubs, including popular meetups at Stubby’s andComet Café, and they all operate more or less the same way: Beer enthusiastsand newco.. more

Feb 18, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more

Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Dining Preview

Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

One of the best attributes of Classical music is how it can paint an aural picture of a time and place—more than mere travelogue—giving the listener a sense of what the composer experienced so long ago and far away. Two very divergent such ... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Let’s pause and give thanks to Glenn Beck.No, seriously—because that's what he's due.We owe this talk-show-host-turned-political-leader gratitude for using his televised keynote address to the Conservative Political Action Conference to so more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

