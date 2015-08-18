Run-Dmc
Here’s Your Chance to Meet Hip-Hop Legend “DMC
DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Kiss of Death
Kiss of Death is a classic film noir from 1947 in which Richard Widmark plays a psychopathic killer who laughs maniacally as he pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.During these mean-spirited political times, Repu... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Five Examples of Rap-Rock Done Right
News that Rebirth, Lil Wayne’s rap-rock album, will actually see the light of day has the blogosphere uniformly horrified, and with good reason. Its first single, “Prom Queen,” plays like an 11-year-old 311 song, complete to the outdated, tuneles.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Lunch with DMC
[I was told this weekend that DMC appeared at some of Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson 105th anniversary festivities, and I was reminded of my last-minute lunch with the guy two years back. I dug through my archives and found the blog post I hastily wr.. more
Sep 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Matrimonial Monsoon II
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So I got a call the other night from my buddyLittle Jimmy Iodine to remind me that we got a 40-year highschool classreunionlater this summer that we got to find a way to shirk. To be 17... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 7 Comments
VOLUNTOURISM
INJANUARY 2006, UW-MILWAUKEE SENIOR EVAN MCDONIELS WAS ITCHING TO EXPLOREthe world beyon Cond' Nast Traveler ,Cover Story more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff Around MKE