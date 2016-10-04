Run
Telling Our Story on Film
Milwaukee’s LGBT Film/Video Festival’s many narrative, documentary and short film offerings show at several East Side theaters from Oct. 12-23. For tickets and full schedule information, please visit uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival. more
Polishing an Old Gem
Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more
Race for the Bacon to be Held Thursday
Have you been telling yourself that this is the summeryou’re running that 5k? Do you tell your friends that you’ve been training forthat half marathon even though you’re really just watching Orange is the NewBlack on Netflix? Would it be easier.. more
Jul 28, 2015 3:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Awolnation’s Aaron Bruno Embraces the Chip on His Shoulder
The man behind Awolnation, Aaron Bruno delights in proving his critics wrong. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:52 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Porgy and Bess and Rouben Mamoulian
This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Museum of Wisconsin Art Captures Human Individuality
Each day an individual presents a unique picture to the world based on his or her choice of hairstyle, clothes and other adornments. These rituals—often overlooked, even by individuals themselves—depend on personality, age, time of year, an... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Mark Knopfler (4/24)
The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
News from the minors
I DID NOT KNOW THAT: Brett Lawrie took second in the Midwest League ASG Home Run Derby. Sad for him it was to a guy named Rebel. more
Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Skyscraper Cinema
Reading academic film studies can be frustrating, especially when it tries to reduce the complexity of the human experience mirrored in the movies to some quasi-Marxist dogma or once-fashionable postmodern theory. It can be both irritating and in.. more
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dylan's 8th Run for Autism (9/7)
Dylan's Run/Walk has been a highlight for Milwaukee's Autism community since 2001. The run So listen, this Englishman, a Frenchman and anIrishman were at the pub dis cussing famili ,Sponsored Events more
Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
German Fests
Seems like everybody wants to be German these days. Where else but the Milwaukee GermanFest would over 15,000 pounds of cabbage be consumed in a weekend? For 2008 the folks at German Fest are adding a lot more part,Traveling Sh... more
Jul 14, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake
We The Living
The Los Angeles alternative-pop band We The Living plays an 8 p.m. show at UWM tonight. T Heights of The Heavens ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee