RSS

The Runaways

heyviolet.jpg.jpe

Review of Hey Violet’s album From the Outside. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:00 PM Album Reviews

curtainsbeautifuldisaster.jpg.jpe

Murder-themed burlesque. It kind of sounds like the setting for a murder/mystery dinner theatre show. This time around it’s exactly what it sounds like. Beautiful Disaster: A Night of Murder, Blood & Boobs sounds like a natural mix. Campy mu.. more

Jun 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11716.jpe

The screen adaptation of Andy Diggle's DC Comics/Vertigo series, casts Zoe Saldana as a kick-ass heroine. A militia of five special ops soldiers observe school-aged children on the premises of a Bolivian drug lord's compound. When they radi... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES