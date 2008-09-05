Runescape Gold
Pantherfest (9/5)
The start of school is right around the corner, what better way to kick it off than with a largest ,Sponsored Events more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Official Contest Rules
,Contests more
Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive
Prog’s Prolific Flower Kings
Almost seven years ago to the date, on Sept. 14, 2001, The Flower Kings, now The Rainmaker ,Music Feature more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Music Feature
Autumn Art
The Labor Day weekend offers a host of opportunities to appreciate Wisconsin' They Are All One ,Art more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Asian Hip-Hop Summit
Ethnic and racial identity has always played a crucial role in rap music, so it shouldn’t be too surprisingly, then, that a collective of Asian hip-hop artists have banded together with a touring call,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Counting Crows and Maroon 5
The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to dat Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Yaaarrrr! The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this evening with a 6:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
Yarrrrrr! Tonight the Milwaukee Brewers hope to make the Pittsburgh Pirates walk the plank when they face off at a 7:05 p.m. Miller Park game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aug. 21 - Aug. 27
Thursday, Aug. 21 99 Bottles @ Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m. Though it's d,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hey, hey, hey…hey, hey, hey
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So there I was last Satur Playboy's ,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 4 Comments
"There's a New Sense of Possibility Among Progressives"
[OBAMA IS] THE LEAST IMPORTANT PART OF THE OBAMA PHENOMENON. THE PHENOMENON IS WH Swim Against the Current: Even a Dead Fish Can Go With the Flow. ,News Features more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Harley-Davidson Museum's Launch Party
The Harley-Davidson Museum’s recent opening comes just a few weeks before the corpor his ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A la Carte
The Milwaukee County Zoo isn't most people's first dining destination, but once a year it Frampton Comes Alive ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Four Democrats Vie for North Shore Assembly Seat
StateRep. Sheldon Wasserman’s decision to run for the state Senate seatcurrentl To read the candidates’ responses in full, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Only in America? (Swing Vote)
' Kevin Costner is no Jimmy Stewart but he's a plausible stand-in for Capra's other f Mr. ,Film more
Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Wisconsin’s Hodag Horror
Foryears, when students graduated from film school, true north seemed tolie west, in Backwoods Bloodbath: Curse of the Black Hodag, ,Off the Cuff more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff 3 Comments
The Misanthrope
Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Boulevard Theatre continues its production of The Misanthrope, 17th-c The Misanthrope ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Keb Mo
Keb' Mo' has won three Grammys for Best Contemporary Blues Album, which is ironic, since Can't You Hear the Wind Howl? ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Nationals
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off their four-game series against the Washington Nationals ton Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
They Shoot Lawn Mowers, Don’t They?
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, ri Wall Street Journal ,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake