Wisconsin should close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, its infamously ill-run youth prisons, and move toward a system of community-based programs to rehabilitate young offenders. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:59 PM Expresso

Heal the Hood MKE is a series of neighborhood events launched back 2012 by founder-lead organizer Ajamou Butler to provide support for kids and families; their next block parties take place July 29 and Aug. 25-26. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:25 PM News Features 2 Comments

Running Rebels Community Organization (1300A W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) was founded by Victor Barnett in 1980 and focuses on steering Milwaukee youth away from gangs more

Jun 6, 2013 2:36 AM Expresso

Longtime Church singer Steve Kilbey's latest solo album is overlong, overindulgent and overreaching, and I love it for that. It's hard to fault an album so endearingly ambitious. Painkiller doesn't quite have the budget or the hipness to pull off .. more

Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Each day we have choices about how we are going to live that day. Some days the choi The possibility exists that if we have connection with the melody of life and living more ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

