Running Rebels
Bring Our Youth Home from Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake
Wisconsin should close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, its infamously ill-run youth prisons, and move toward a system of community-based programs to rehabilitate young offenders. more
Sep 12, 2017 4:59 PM Jeffery Roman Expresso
'Heal the Hood' One Community at a Time
Heal the Hood MKE is a series of neighborhood events launched back 2012 by founder-lead organizer Ajamou Butler to provide support for kids and families; their next block parties take place July 29 and Aug. 25-26. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:25 PM Teran Powell News Features 2 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Running Rebels Volunteers and Staff
Running Rebels Community Organization (1300A W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) was founded by Victor Barnett in 1980 and focuses on steering Milwaukee youth away from gangs more
Jun 6, 2013 2:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Steve Kilbey's Gloriously Overextended New Record
Longtime Church singer Steve Kilbey's latest solo album is overlong, overindulgent and overreaching, and I love it for that. It's hard to fault an album so endearingly ambitious. Painkiller doesn't quite have the budget or the hipness to pull off .. more
Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Secrets of Life
Each day we have choices about how we are going to live that day. Some days the choi The possibility exists that if we have connection with the melody of life and living more ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Heidi Mueller-Smith This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments