Rupaul'S Drag Race
Jaymes Mansfield, a Drag Queen's Story
Paul Masterson interviews “RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum, multidisciplinary artist of note and Milwaukee native Jaymes Mansfield. more
Apr 4, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Pretty in Pink
Ruthie answers a question from a reader unsure how to proceed with his boyfriend’s Barbie fetish. Exciting upcoming events include: All Things Beyoncé at Sidetrack Video Bar, Jan. 18; Milwaukappella 2017 at South Milwaukee Performing Arts C... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:35 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year
Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Who Needs a Shopping Maul?
Ruthie bemoans the stress of the holiday mall experience and plugs exciting alternatives such as the LGBT Community Center’s Out-n-About event at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater on Dec. 10, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Our Christmas Albu”... more
Dec 8, 2015 8:27 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Teenager Wanted for Friendship, Possibly More
Ruthie answers a question from a reader in a friendship with someone who takes more than they give, and plugs exciting events including Women’s Voices’ May 1 concert “Sun, Sand & Song,” the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin’s Make a Prom... more
Apr 28, 2015 10:18 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
I Like ’Em Cheap & Easy
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader looking for low-cost ways to support Milwaukee’s drag queens, and plugs fun events including, Team Trivia at Hybrid (March 11), the LGBT Community Center’s TGIF at Antigua and Stop Kiss at Soulstic... more
Mar 11, 2015 9:51 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Let’s Party!
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends berate him for chasing older men and plugs exciting events like Bondage a Go Go at Quarters on Feb. 26, The Vagina Monologues at UW-Milwaukee Feb. 27 and the Legends Recognition Eve... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
‘I do’
A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
A Star is Born...
Paul Masterson explores the history of drag queens in the last five decades and celebrates Trixie Mattel’s (drag persona of Milwaukeean Brian Firkus) casting in LOGO networks’ reality show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” more
Dec 9, 2014 11:27 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
Influenced: Dogs in Ecstasy's Molly Rosenblum on the Subversive Brilliance of RuPaul
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Molly Rosenblum is one third of Dogs in Ecstasy, a noisy synth punk,Music Feature more
Mar 21, 2014 1:54 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature