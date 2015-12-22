Rural
Wandering in Watertown
Sundaydrives with AJ Page find me heading west these days. For one reason or another,we keep winding up in Watertown. Or the surrounding areas. (See my October postof Sandhill Station State Campground in Lake Mills, and a forthcoming blog onJo.. more
Dec 22, 2015 9:07 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
A Rustic Road and A Big Cat
Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more
Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Bootsie In the Sky
Sometimeswe drive because we need to escape something. Sometimes we drive because weneed to find something. Meaning, answers, a sign. Sometimes we drive – just todrive.Fridaythe 14th of this month was just one of those nights. My faithful co.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:40 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Why Not the HobNob?
TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more
Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
A Little Camping is Better Than None
Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more
Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments
Top Five Foods to Cook Over a Campfire
What is it about cooking food over anopen fire that makes everything so gosh darn tasty? Here are some tried-and-truefavorites with a few spins to sample on your next camping outing.5. Baked BeansSomething about getting the legumesbubbling .. more
Jul 10, 2015 9:09 PM Colleen DuVall Around MKE
A Tuscan Bike Ride in Mukwonago?
Perhapsyou've always dreamed of doing a bike trip through Italy—stopping off tovisit sumptuous wineries in the rolling Tuscan hills, soaking up thecountryside, enjoying a picnic. Problem: You don't have the time off or thecash available to mak.. more
May 29, 2015 9:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Renaissance Offers ‘Reasons to Be Pretty’
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season this week with Reasons to Be Pretty, the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance.A few local companies produced the... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Neil Haven’s Unique, Satisfying ‘Playdaters’
Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
News of the Weird
It is common knowledge that American corporations avoid taxes by running U.S. profits through offshore "tax havens" like the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. A May BusinessWeek investigation traced the specific steps that the pharmaceutical comp... more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stone Temple Pilots w/ Cage the Elephant and Fang Island
At this point the reunited Stone Temple Pilots have toured through Milwaukee enough times that fans know what to expect: a whole lot of grunge-era hits played expertly but sung by a frontman who sometimes seems to have difficulties more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brian Sanders’ Chill Vibe at the Jazz Estate
For the past 33 years, the Jazz Estate has kept Milwaukee’s jazz pulse pumping. Brian Sanders, current co-owner, is one of the men to thank. From big names to local acts, he hosts live music almost every night of the week and keeps it consi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Off the Cuff
The Big Lebowski
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid- back dude more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee