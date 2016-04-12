RSS

Rush-Mor Records

recordstore3.jpg.jpe

If you don’t know about Dogfish Head Brewery...I’ll waithere. Go buy some beer, come back, drink it and continue reading. Ahh..ok,ready? Sam Calagione, President and Founder of Dogfish Head Brewery (DHB) islike many of us in the fact that he lo.. more

Apr 12, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

twim_jaill_(bykurtraether).jpg.jpe

Photo by Kurt Raether

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Ex Fabula Spectacular event takes place at the Turner Hall Ballroom. It consists of an array of storytellers from widely different backgrounds vying to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, al... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

bobmould.jpg.jpe

Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more

Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage12680.jpe

The Milwaukee alt-rock quintet Before Tomorrow has learned from two musical cousins that are on better speaking terms than some might want to admit: grunge and metal. The group's five-song debut is at its best when the tunes start off softe... more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

  It’s been kind of a busy summer for debuts . . . come September, there will have been some half a dozen new shows making their first trip to the stage in and around Milwaukee. Next week’s Playdaters with Neil Haven sounds interesting. Last mo.. more

Aug 19, 2010 11:29 PM Theater

blogimage3261.jpe

Luke Lavin's shop, Bull's Eye Records, is among the independent music stores that won't be celebrating Record Store Day this year. "I came to the decision to treat Record Store Day like Valentine's Day, as a made-up holiday that d.. more

Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5723.jpe

Remember records? Those 12- or 7-inch vinyl discs we used to spin at 33 or 45 rpms? They're back, and their popularity is increasing faster than the price of oil during a hurricane. According to Rich Menning, whose independe,A&E Feature more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage1725.jpe

OnSaturday, April 19, independent record stores around the country will celebrateRecord 31/2Miles to the Center of Somewhere ,None more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES