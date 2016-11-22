Rush
The ‘Arrival’ of the Aliens
Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more
Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Sound of Oz
Likemany of us, Ryan Jay was enchanted by The Wizard of Oz in childhood, back whenthe 1939 classic was an annual visitor on broadcast television. But for Jay,fascination inched close to obsession as he filled his room with toys, books,collecti.. more
Apr 1, 2015 3:15 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Packers Make Super Bowl Appearance
Wisconsinites were disappointed that they didn't get to see their beloved Packers play in the Superbowl, but they did get to see them perform... During a commercial spot for Pitch Perfect 2. It'd have been preferable to see Clay Matthews feeding.. more
Feb 2, 2015 6:46 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Rush @ Marcus Amphitheater
With “16,000 songs to play,” as vocalist/bassist/keyboardist Geddy Lee proclaimed, newly enshrined Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Rush brought to Summerfest’s biggest stage Thursday night a bol,Concert Reviews more
Jul 5, 2013 3:49 PM Michael Popke Concert Reviews
Vic and Gab's Sweet, Sisterly Pop
When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Rush
When you’re the three guys in Rush—the same three guys who have been in Rush since 1974—you can call your current North American trek the “Time Machine Tour.” This “evening with Rush” will feature the band’s more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Doubled Noises Off
In high school, I found myself acting in More Than Meets The Eye-- a dreary, dated stage comedy by the inexplicably prolific Vermont-based playwright Fred Carmichael. As I and several other high school students clattered through rehearsals of .. more
Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Photos: Rush
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Rush
How is Rush, a band comprised of three Canadians eachpushing 60 who have been making music together since 1974, still headlininglarge venues like the Marcus Amphitheater? The answer can be found in theprogressive-rock band’s rabid fan base (among... more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments