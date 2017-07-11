Russ Bickerstaff is a theater critic and aspiring author living on the south side with his wife and two daughters. In over ten years of covering the theater scene he has reviewed more than 1,000 shows. In addition to his work for The Shepherd Express, he maintains his own reader-funded Milwaukee theater blog. His short fictions have appeared in more than 30 different publications.
Merry Maid Marion in Door County
David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more
Jul 11, 2017
Horror Meets Comedy at Sunset Playhouse's 'Little Shop'
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical Little Shop of Horrors is almost impossible to bring to the stage. The complex blend of horror, comedy, drama and music is made all the more difficult by the technical demands of a huge puppet and so ... more
Mar 7, 2017
Motherhood from Many Angles
Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more
Apr 12, 2016
A Charming 'Foreigner' in Elm Grove
For one weekend only, UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts Department of Theatre presented the Milwaukee premiere of Jeff Augustin’s Corktown or Through the Valley of Dry Bones, a heartfelt meditation on the oldest surviving neighborhood ... more
Mar 8, 2016
Sunset Playhouse's 'Love, Ruby Valentine'
Sunset Playhouse’s bug in a rug Children’s Theater series continues to provide cozy, playful simplicity for even the youngest theatergoers. more
Feb 16, 2016
Splinter Group's Thematic Balancing Act
This month Splinter Group presents a new play by Producing Artistic Director Jim Farrell. A Kiss for the Prize Tomato is a strangely beautiful story of remarkable thematic balance. more
Dec 7, 2015
Daddy, Who’s Snoopy?
First Stage’s production of A Charlie Brown Christmas reaches beyond the commercialized and merchandised likenesses of Charles Schulz’s old TV special characters to a much more earnest presentation. more
Dec 1, 2015
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015
A Richly Moody ‘Addams Family’
With The Addams Family, Sunset Playhouse conjures a moody musical theater manifestation of characters best known from the ’60s TV series. Zachary Dean radiates endearing warmth in a pleasantly musical mutation of Jackie Coogan’s Uncle Feste... more
Oct 20, 2015
The Intensity of Ibsen
Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more
Sep 29, 2015
Greendale Community Theatre’s Historical Drama
Greendale Community Theatre stages an intricate gaze into the heart of human hate with its production of the Uhry and Brown musical Parade. more
Jul 28, 2015
World’s Stage Presents Drama of Gays under the Nazis
This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more
Jul 14, 2015
Shadowy Echoes of Beloved Animation
Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more
Mar 24, 2015
Soulstice’s Pop Opera
Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more
Feb 17, 2015
Splinter Group Stages a Single Mood in Three Parts
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more
Feb 9, 2015
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014
Next Act’s ‘Heresy’ Cabaret
Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more
Nov 18, 2014
Monday Night Quarterbacking
Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more
Nov 12, 2014
Liberace was Mr. Showmanship!
“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more
Nov 12, 2014
Passion and Wonder at Splinter Group
Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more
Oct 29, 2014
Heartfelt Performance of a Fascinating Life in Theatre Gigante's 'I Am My Own Wife'
Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more
Oct 3, 2017
Dr. Faustus and Martin Luther Walk into a Bar in 'Wittenberg'
Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more
Oct 3, 2017
A One Night Stand and Something More
Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more
Sep 26, 2017
Italian Family Comedy 'Over the River' at Sunset Playhouse
Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more
Sep 12, 2017
Campy Cruelty with Off the Wall's 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?'
Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more
Aug 22, 2017
Neil Gaiman's Enchantingly Disorienting 'Coraline'
Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017
Boomer Memories Echo 'Beyond Flesh & Blood' at Alchemist Theatre
In Beyond Flesh & Blood, 72-year-old storyteller Dave Hendrickson presented a one-man show last week at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017
Life, Love and Luck in Greendale Community Theatre's 'If/Then'
This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more
Jul 25, 2017
Tender yet Sinister: 'King John' Up Close at Underground Collaborative
Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more
Jul 18, 2017
Sunset Playhouse's Whimsical, Delightful 'Hello, Dolly!'
The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more
Jul 18, 2017
Shakespearian Romance in Door County with 'Twelfth Night'
Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more
Jul 11, 2017
Jul 11, 2017
Bare with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more
Jul 1, 2017
Four Original Shorts With the Battery Factory
I love a shorts program in summer. There’s a brisk and refreshing feeling sitting down for a series of concise narratives that mixes well with warmer weather. This weekend The Battery Factory presents Tessellate 2017--a FREE program of four origin.. more
Jun 24, 2017
Taking the Kids to Handel's Bestiary
We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more
Jun 17, 2017
Seven Shorts from Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
This month Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a program of seven entertainingly diverse shorts. more
Jun 13, 2017
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017
Classy Classic Murder at Sunset
Agatha Christie’s 1939 mystery And Then There Were None is a delightfully episodic little crime drama. Sunset Playhouse revisits the classic tale in three acts with two intermissions. At the begin,Theater more
Jun 6, 2017
Dr. Who Burlesque with Dainty Rogues
This weekend local burlesque group Dainty Rogues present Doctor Who: Or How I Learned To Stop Time and Love the Dalek. It's a stylishly sensual and occasionally sexy dance theatre inspired by the long-running BBC sci-fi show. The decades-old story.. more
Jun 3, 2017
Macbeth (Drunk) with Bourbon & Bard
Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more
May 27, 2017