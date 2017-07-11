RSS

Russ Bickerstaff

Russ Bickerstaff is a theater critic and aspiring author living on the south side with his wife and two daughters. In over ten years of covering the theater scene he has reviewed more than 1,000 shows. In addition to his work for The Shepherd Express, he maintains his own reader-funded Milwaukee theater blog. His short fictions have appeared in more than 30 different publications.

heartofrobinhoodlenvillano.jpg.jpe

David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more

Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Theater

inreview_sunsetplayhouse_a_bygeorgekatsekes.jpg.jpe

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical Little Shop of Horrors is almost impossible to bring to the stage. The complex blend of horror, comedy, drama and music is made all the more difficult by the technical demands of a huge puppet and so ... more

Mar 7, 2017 3:41 PM Theater

motherhood(btimothymoder).jpg.jpe

Photo by Timothy Moder

Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:47 PM Theater

foreigner.jpg.jpe

For one weekend only, UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts Department of Theatre presented the Milwaukee premiere of Jeff Augustin’s Corktown or Through the Valley of Dry Bones, a heartfelt meditation on the oldest surviving neighborhood ... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:53 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset.jpg.jpe

Sunset Playhouse’s bug in a rug Children’s Theater series continues to provide cozy, playful simplicity for even the youngest theatergoers. more

Feb 16, 2016 5:03 PM Theater

tomato.jpg.jpe

Photo from Splinter Group, Facebook

This month Splinter Group presents a new play by Producing Artistic Director Jim Farrell. A Kiss for the Prize Tomato is a strangely beautiful story of remarkable thematic balance. more

Dec 7, 2015 4:43 PM Theater

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s production of A Charlie Brown Christmas reaches beyond the commercialized and merchandised likenesses of Charles Schulz’s old TV special characters to a much more earnest presentation. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:33 PM Theater

theatrereview_uwm_a_(bylisafadden).jpg.jpe

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_b_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo by George Katsekes Jr

With The Addams Family, Sunset Playhouse conjures a moody musical theater manifestation of characters best known from the ’60s TV series. Zachary Dean radiates endearing warmth in a pleasantly musical mutation of Jackie Coogan’s Uncle Feste... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:31 PM Theater 1 Comments

Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Theater

theatrereview_gct_a.jpg.jpe

Greendale Community Theatre stages an intricate gaze into the heart of human hate with its production of the Uhry and Brown musical Parade. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:59 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Photo By Ryan Blomquist Photography

This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more

Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Theater

theatrereview_beautyandbeast_bymatthewmurphy.jpg.jpe

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more

Mar 24, 2015 10:20 AM Theater

theaterreview_bare_apopopera.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sue Northey

Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more

Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Theater

theatrereview_splintergroupa_rosszentner.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more

Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Theater

theatrereview_rep_harvey_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Michael Brosilow

“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more

Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more

Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Theater

theatrereview_pinkbanana.jpg.jpe

Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Theater

theatrereview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Theater

1891140_589109501195374_4725229695989132989_n.jpg.jpe

Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Theater

View more
myownwife.jpg

Photo credit: Theatre Gigante

Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Theater

wittenburg.jpg

Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

inreview_mct_bypaulruffolo.jpg

Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

overtheriverbygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Theater

offthewall.jpg.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more

Aug 22, 2017 2:32 PM Theater

coraline.jpg.jpe

Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Theater

inreviewfleshandblood.jpg.jpe

In Beyond Flesh & Blood, 72-year-old storyteller Dave Hendrickson presented a one-man show last week at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:14 PM Theater

inreview_gct_byhayleewilcox.jpg.jpe

This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:19 PM Theater

undergroundcollaborative.jpg.jpe

Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:52 PM Theater

sunsetplayhousebygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more

Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Theater

twelfthnightbylenvillano.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more

Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

heartofrobinhoodlenvillano.jpg.jpe

David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more

Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Theater

bare.jpg.jpe

Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more

Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Theater 1 Comments

19420602_1552754371462886_2123784048322579353_n.jpg.jpe

I love a shorts program in summer. There’s a brisk and refreshing feeling sitting down for a series of concise narratives that mixes well with warmer weather. This weekend The Battery Factory presents Tessellate 2017--a FREE program of four origin.. more

Jun 24, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

19225472_10156293255069502_1869805728652387318_n.jpg.jpe

We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more

Jun 17, 2017 4:14 PM Theater

inreview_cooperativeperformancemilw.jpg.jpe

This month Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a program of seven entertainingly diverse shorts. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:04 PM Theater

coopperformancemilw.jpg.jpe

The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more

Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

sunset-playhouse.jpg.jpe

Agatha Christie’s 1939 mystery And Then There Were None is a delightfully episodic little crime drama. Sunset Playhouse revisits the classic tale in three acts with two intermissions. At the begin,Theater more

Jun 6, 2017 3:58 PM Theater

dr-who.jpg.jpe

This weekend local burlesque group Dainty Rogues present Doctor Who: Or How I Learned To Stop Time and Love the Dalek. It's a stylishly sensual and occasionally sexy dance theatre inspired by the long-running BBC sci-fi show. The decades-old story.. more

Jun 3, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

18670748_636847546511009_5673421929731842168_n.jpg.jpe

Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more

May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES