Russ Davis
Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday
It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more
Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Free Fly Steffens Show At the Red Dot in September
A little while back, I had the pleasure of seeing a series of shorts by Fly Steffens under the title Love is a Horse with a Broken Leg Trying to Stand While 45,000 People Watch. It drew pretty heavy inspiration from the works of Charles Bukowsk.. more
Jun 26, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Henry Rollins: Marathon Man
Henry Rollins first hit the road with seminal punk rock band Black Flag in the early ’80s, an experience he details in his memoir, Get in the Van. He gained a new audience in the ’90s with the Rollins Band, and has since toured for spoken-w... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature 4 Comments
Barack: The Biography
Barack Obama has become the John F. Kennedy of our time. After two terms under Bush and the muddle of the Clinton years, Obama radiates youthful, sunny optimism and intelligence coupled with candor. He speaks in the language of hope and embodies.. more
Jul 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New to Riverwest
The Riverwestneighborhood continues to show signs of revitalization. The mostnoticeable The Land Remembers. ,Dining Out more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments