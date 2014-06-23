RSS

Russ Davis

hubbard park beer garden.jpg.jpe

It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more

Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

 A little while back, I had the pleasure of seeing a series of shorts by Fly Steffens under the title Love is a Horse with a Broken Leg Trying to Stand While 45,000 People Watch. It drew pretty heavy inspiration from the works of Charles Bukowsk.. more

Jun 26, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

blogimage10413.jpe

Henry Rollins first hit the road with seminal punk rock band Black Flag in the early ’80s, an experience he details in his memoir, Get in the Van. He gained a new audience in the ’90s with the Rollins Band, and has since toured for spoken-w... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 4 Comments

Barack Obama has become the John F. Kennedy of our time. After two terms under Bush and the muddle of the Clinton years, Obama radiates youthful, sunny optimism and intelligence coupled with candor. He speaks in the language of hope and embodies.. more

Jul 14, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1281.jpe

The Riverwestneighborhood continues to show signs of revitalization. The mostnoticeable The Land Remembers. ,Dining Out more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES