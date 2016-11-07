RSS

Russ Feingold

kaine3b-1000x367.jpg.jpe

It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more

Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Daily Dose

dailydose_russfeingold.jpg.jpe

For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM News 9 Comments

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM My LGBTQ POV

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

ronjohnsonap.jpg.jpe

Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

russfeingold.jpg.jpe

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

newspp.jpg.jpe

With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM News Features 3 Comments

warren2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball”in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, ins.. more

Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

dailydose_russfeingold.jpg.jpe

This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM News 5 Comments

ussupremecourt.jpg.jpe

There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

patten and penrose in earnest.jpg.jpe

Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more

Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

ron_johnson.jpg.jpe

The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

russ-feingold-600x404.jpg.jpe

Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more

May 10, 2016 4:19 PM News Features 3 Comments

from door to door.jpg.jpe

Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more

May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

friday13th.jpg.jpe

Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more

May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Around MKE

news2_votingrights.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Expresso 7 Comments

russ-feingold-600x404.jpg.jpe

Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM News Features 12 Comments

chimp.jpg.jpe

Patrick Bouquet, FlickrCC

Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM , News Features

dailydose_russfeingold.jpg.jpe

Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he’srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he’sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th.. more

May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more

Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Taking Liberties

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES