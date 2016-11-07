Russ Feingold
It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more
Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Return Russ Feingold to the U.S. Senate
For U.S. Senate, the Shepherd endorses Democrat Russ Feingold, who has proven through the years that you can count on him to do the right thing. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 9 Comments
And Days to go Before we Vote
Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Why We Should Elect Politicians
Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
Gloria Steinem Celebrates Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s 80th Anniversary
With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Elizabeth Warren Blasts Trump, Ryan and Johnson at Milwaukee Rally
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball”in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, ins.. more
Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Return Russ Feingold to the Senate
This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Ending 45 Years of Republican Control
There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Wilde in the Park
Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more
Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Russ Feingold Blasts Outsourcing-Friendly Trade Agreements
Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more
May 10, 2016 4:19 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
A Tribute to Mothers
Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more
May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Friday the 13th Fest Comes to Riverwest Public House
Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more
May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Don’t Let the GOP Stop You from Voting
Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Russ Feingold Looks Ahead to 2016
Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more
Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM Louis Fortis News Features 12 Comments
Do Animals Have Legal Rights?
Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Why 2016 Will Be Russ Feingold's Year
Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he’srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he’sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th.. more
May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Buying Elections
Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more
Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties