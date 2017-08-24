Russ Klisch
Firkin Fest 2017: Interview with Russ Klisch of Lakefront Brewery
Check out what Russ Klisch from Lakefront Brewery had to say to Alex and Jesus at Milw Firkin Craft Beer Fest. And for more from Russ, tap this link to our very first episode!,Tap Takeover Podcast more
Aug 24, 2017 2:54 PM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Brings Beer Back to Brew City
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League—founded by Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer—fosters economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining orders to meet minimums and monthly Tap Takeovers. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:37 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Lakefront Brewery's Growing Power Ale Honored at 6th Annual Good Food Awards
Lakefront Brewerypicked up a Good Food Award for thefourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, aBelgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops. The recipe was developed in coll.. more
Jan 27, 2016 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lakefront Brewery on the Rise
Lakefront Brewery has been a mainstay of the Milwaukee beer scene since 1987. What began as a friendly home-brewing competition between brothers Jim and Russ Klisch has evolved into a well-established brand in the craft beer market. “Lakefr... more
Mar 5, 2014 6:05 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Two Summer Beers With Local Twists
Each season arrives with its own specialty brews, from the light, crisp pilsners of summer to the heavy, robust stouts and double bocks of winter. Many of these seasonal offerings fall into familiar patterns—every beer drinker can expect th... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
