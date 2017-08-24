RSS

Russ Klisch

Check out what Russ Klisch from Lakefront Brewery had to say to Alex and Jesus at Milw Firkin Craft Beer Fest. And for more from Russ, tap this link to our very first episode!,Tap Takeover Podcast more

Aug 24, 2017 2:54 PM Tap Takeover Podcast

Milwaukee Craft Brewery League—founded by Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer—fosters economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining orders to meet minimums and monthly Tap Takeovers. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:37 PM Eat/Drink

Lakefront Brewerypicked up a Good Food Award for thefourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, aBelgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops. The recipe was developed in coll.. more

Jan 27, 2016 3:52 PM Around MKE

Lakefront Brewery has been a mainstay of the Milwaukee beer scene since 1987. What began as a friendly home-brewing competition between brothers Jim and Russ Klisch has evolved into a well-established brand in the craft beer market. “Lakefr... more

Mar 5, 2014 6:05 PM Dining Preview

Each season arrives with its own specialty brews, from the light, crisp pilsners of summer to the heavy, robust stouts and double bocks of winter. Many of these seasonal offerings fall into familiar patterns—every beer drinker can expect th... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

