Denmark was among the nations that dispatched troops to Afghanistan to subdue the Taliban. The Oscar-nominated A War tells a fog-of-battle story from a Danish perspective. The film is a compelling look at the chain of consequences that resu... more
Jul 26, 2016 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Angry Birds 3D, The Nice Guys & More: Film Clips
The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more
May 17, 2016 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
'The Water Diviner'
Set in 1919, The Water Diviner follows Australian farmer and water diviner Joshua Connor (Russell Crowe) as he travels to Turkey to locate and claim the remains of his three sons, all killed in World War I. more
Apr 23, 2015 3:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 28
Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more
Mar 28, 2014 12:52 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: June 11
This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more
Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 7
Russell Crowe towers over Broken City as the power-mad mayor of New York; Mark Wahlberg is capable as the hard-charging ex-cop-cum-PI he hires to more
May 7, 2013 9:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Days of Russell Crowe
John (Russell Crowe) and Lara (Elizabeth Banks) is an idyllic married couple in The Next ThreeDays. They have good jobs, a nice house, an adorable young son and an undiminished erotic interest in each other. Suddenly, the cops burst in as their b.. more
Mar 5, 2011 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Robin Hood
Outlaws who spare the innocent in the pursuit of profit are mythologized as heroes, and outlaws from times when the law is bad are honored even more. The archetypal outlaw in the English-speaking world, Robin Hood, might never have existed,... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
