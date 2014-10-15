RSS
Russell Stamper
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
St. Marcus Makes an Aggressive Push for MPS Building
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) board will be taking up a fast-tracked offer by St. Marcus Lutheran School to purchase the shuttered Lee Elementary School in the more
Jun 18, 2014 3:14 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Milwaukee County Moves to Regulate Taxicabs
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more
Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
