A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War (Cornell University Press), by Robert Blobaum
The story of Poland’s rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum’s A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War. more
May 9, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Manchurian President
President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming China’s Weapons Buildup and Modernization (Potomac Books), by Susan Turner Haynes
While the world focused on the atomic tantrums of North Korea or the efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, China has quietly enlarged and modernized its arsenal. In Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming Chin... more
Nov 8, 2016 1:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Painter’s Stone (PublishAmerica), by John C. David
The German army is in full retreat, with the Russians closing in on Berlin. In Milwaukee author John C. David’s page-turning novel The Painter’s Stone, German soldier Paul Behring is horrified by what he has seen at Auschwitz more
Nov 19, 2012 6:54 PM Thomas Michalski Books
Putin: Thou who giveth, he taketh away
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin saved a Russian camera crew from a Siberian tiger attack yesterday. Sorta makes up for killing that dissident journalist the day before. more
Sep 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Owner of website critical of Russia shot in police custody
Russia is a scary place. Two days ago, Magomed Yevloyev, owner of a news site critical of Russia’s handling of the Ingushetiya region, was fatally shot in the temple while detained by police. The police have confirmed that the proprietor of www.i.. more
Aug 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lost in the U.S.S.R.
Tofall into the clutches of the Soviet Union’ssystem of arrest, imprisonment and t The Forsaken: An American Tragedy inStalin’s Russia ,Books more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Times of Trouble: Violence in Russian Literature and Culture
Violence has beeninseparable from the human condition, so why pick on Russia? Theeditors Times of Trouble ,Books more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
