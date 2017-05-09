RSS

Russia

The story of Poland’s rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum’s A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War. more

May 9, 2017 2:12 PM Books

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

While the world focused on the atomic tantrums of North Korea or the efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, China has quietly enlarged and modernized its arsenal. In Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming Chin... more

Nov 8, 2016 1:40 PM Books

In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM Books

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.In a lot of ways, Milwaukee's Absolutely stand out from of their peers,Music Feature more

May 23, 2014 11:18 AM Music Feature

For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more

Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM News Features

The German army is in full retreat, with the Russians closing in on Berlin. In Milwaukee author John C. David’s page-turning novel The Painter’s Stone, German soldier Paul Behring is horrified by what he has seen at Auschwitz more

Nov 19, 2012 6:54 PM Books

Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Superheroes and the universe they inhabit, where every gesture is bigger than a billboard and good argues with evil in cartoon balloons, are funny. And in a society that realizes this, superheroes can be dysfunctional oddballs as easily as savior.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Conference USA is SO deep, in fact, that no other team in theconference had a guy nominated for the conference's Sixth Man of theYear award.The award went to Memphis' Wesley Witherspoon whomissed six games and who's stats - 4 points-per-game an.. more

Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin saved a Russian camera crew from a Siberian tiger attack yesterday. Sorta makes up for killing that dissident journalist the day before. more

Sep 1, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Russia is a scary place. Two days ago, Magomed Yevloyev, owner of a news site critical of Russia’s handling of the Ingushetiya region, was fatally shot in the temple while detained by police. The police have confirmed that the proprietor of www.i.. more

Aug 31, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Tofall into the clutches of the Soviet Union’ssystem of arrest, imprisonment and t The Forsaken: An American Tragedy inStalin’s Russia ,Books more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

GavinRossdale was never a particularly convincing tortured soul to begin with, butwith e Wanderlust ,Music Feature more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 14, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

CharlesLudlam’sThe Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful ,Theater more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Violence has beeninseparable from the human condition, so why pick on Russia? Theeditors Times of Trouble ,Books more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Books

