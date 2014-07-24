Russian Ark
Faustian Film
Director Alexander Sokurov remains best knownfor Russian Ark (2002), a strollthrough Russian history in the form of an unbroken, 90-minute Steadicam tour ofSt. Petersburg’s Hermitage. Although his 2013 Faust (out on DVD) is not fi.. more
Jul 24, 2014 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Russian Ark’s Astonishing Tour
Calling Russian Ark a documentary on the HermitageMuseum in St. Petersburg is akin to dismissing Michelangelo as a paintingcontractor. The 2002 film by Russian director Alexander Sokurov caught the eyesof astute cineaste.. more
Nov 22, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gallery Night and Day
Milwaukee’s art community struts its stuff this weekend with Gallery Night and Day, April 16-17.The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN), with more than 1,200 participating artists, celebrates 10 years with a fund-raiser that includes a... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Don’t Forget Tosa’s Radisson Hotel Bar
,Dining Out more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview