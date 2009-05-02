RSS

Russian Circles

blogimage6393.jpe

It’s always a challenge for small instrumental rock outfits to keep an audience’s attention, but Chicago’s Russian Circles, drawing from the crushing math-rock of Don Caballero, find novel ways to keep their sound evolving thanks to imag more

May 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

124096932949f7b0714dc89.jpg.jpe

Thursday, April 30 Guster @ Marquette University, 7:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES