Rusted Root
Asian American Actress Needed
With Cowboy Versus Samurai, the Boulevard Theatre may have chosen one of the more challenging shows to cast on the upcoming theatre season. A play on Cyrano De Bergerac, the play features a love story in which a young man must choose between his .. more
Jul 17, 2011 8:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rusted Root
Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to make it to mainstream radio in the '90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon's ear for world music on their.... more
Jun 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two Short Musicals at UWM
The crowd for the final dress rehearsal was populated largely with people from the UWM theatre department. It’s a different kind of crowd atmosphere . . . one not entirely unlike a usual theatre crowd. I’m there to catch a performance of a pai.. more
Mar 5, 2010 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rusted Root
Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on thei... more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wish List for the State Budget, Part 2
In advance of Gov. Jim Doyle’s budget announcement next Tuesday, we’re asking local leaders what they want to see in it. The Coalition for Safe Roads says: allow residents to earn a driving certificate if they don’t qualify for a state drive.. more
Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Rusted Root & Backyard Tire Fire
Along with bands like the Spin Doctors and Blues Traveler, Rusted Root was part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to cross over to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene wa,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tonight's Summerfest 10 p.m. Shows
In a bid for post-rap-rock relevance, LinkinParkdownplayed the role of rapper Mike Shinoda on their most recent album. A yearlater, however, Denverupstarts Flobots stormed modern-rock radio playlists by doing just theopposite, delivering “Handleb... more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rusted Root w/ Cosmic Railroad
Rusted Root headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Rave. They stand out from other jam bands for chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 30, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 13 Comments