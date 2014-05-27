Rusty Nickel Band
Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band Do Daytrotter
The music blog Daytrotter has taken note of our city, inviting a host of Milwaukee bands into its studios over the last few years. This year the site has already hosted sessions from Midnight Reruns and Twin Brother, and yesterday Myles Coyne and .. more
May 27, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Animals in Human Attire Climb a Mountain
Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more
Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream the Debut Full Length from Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band
A graduate of the Isaac Brock/Conor Oberst school of vocal instability, singer-songwriter Myles Coyne has gigged relentlessly around Riverwest over the last couple years, since finding a choice outlet for his nervous energy with in his backing Rus.. more
Aug 1, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AtmOsfear
Progressive metal’s pretentious reputation won’t be spared with Zenith, the third album from AtmOsfear. Indeed, the 71-minute disc contains only six songs, including the four-part finale “Spiral of Pain,” which clocks in at almost more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Killer BOB w/ Peter J. Woods Free Jazz Ensemble
Taking their name from David Lynch’s most frightening “Twin Peaks” creation, Brooklyn’s Killer BOB plays Blue Note Records-styled jazz punctuated by avant bursts of Deerhoof-styled guitar spazz and accents of Rage Against the Machi more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee