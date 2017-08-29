RSS

The Rusty Pelicans

hihatoutside.jpg.jpe

To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more

Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Around MKE

rusty ps.jpg.jpe

Twenty years after their first sessions together, Milwaukee hip-hop standard bearers The Rusty Pelicans reunited their full original lineup for the full-length they never got to record the first time around, Apartment 7. It’s the work of a group r.. more

Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

pray.jpg.jpe

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

tonic.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Andrew Feller

As part of the Arte Para Todos festival, Tonic Tavern hosted a lively, hip-hop-leaning bill (with one major outlier). more

Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage13807.jpe

When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13341.jpe

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13031.jpe

In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES