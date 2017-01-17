Rusty Ps
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Broaden Their Scope as Raplords
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rusty Ps, Wave Chapelle, Renz Young and Cultured SECT
One of Milwaukee's longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P's have a new album out, LMNOP's . It's a collaboration with LMNTylst, a producer who shares the group's taste in off-kilter funk and has some shared history with them. He'd previously r.. more
Jun 25, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: August 21-27
Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more
Aug 19, 2014 10:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rusty Ps Ready their Seventh Album, "Pull The Trigger"
The Rusty Ps have been staples of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene for nearly 20 years now, and while they don't release music at the clip they used to, when they do they usually make it count (check their 2013 single "Frequency," which is still a jam). .. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 16-22
Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more
Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream The New Rusty Ps Single, "Frequency"
The Rusty Ps aren't as active as they used to be, but then again, very few Milwaukee acts are as active as The Rusty Ps used to be. Lest anybody think the veteran hip-hop duo has thrown in the towel, though, Dope Folks Records posted a new single .. more
Aug 28, 2013 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
‘Hula Hoop Sha-Boop’: Milwaukee Rep’s ’50s Nostalgia
There appears to be a cultural need to view the past in a simpler, more innocent light. In the 1970s, a decade troubled by Vietnam and Watergate, a sanitized version of the ’50s became immensely popular, as evidenced by the rise of films an... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Past, Future Combine in ‘Print Press Play’
“Print Press Play,” a collaboration between Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern that blends complex printmaking with 21st-century computer art, has opened at Elaine Erickson Gallery. As digital printmakers, they create images with t... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Tilley Visual Arts
The Lovely Bones
DirectorPeter Jackson is well suited to adapt the novel for the screen if you thinkpast The Lovely Bones ,Film more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
One Last Music Festival in the Third Ward
Good news for anybody hoping to squeeze a little more life out of the summer: Promoters have announced the second annual Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in the Third Ward, near Erie and Water Street. The lin.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sunset Playhouse: Opening Night of the Summer Musical
After a July 9th – 13th extended weekend of five shows in as many days, it was a bit strange going to my one opening of the weekend. (Other obligations have pulled me away from this weekend’s Uprooted show. I'm disappointed to be missing it.) T.. more
Jul 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
1612 Overture
Russia has successfully beaten off invaders from the West time and again, and the epic struggles to preserve the nation’s identity against outside enemies have given rise to many excellent films. One of the greatest, Come andSee (1985), is a visi.. more
Apr 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
WMSE Gives Overview of Milwaukee Rap
If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With .. more
Mar 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Madama Butterfly
Florentine Opera opens its latest season this weekend with Puccini’s Madama Butterfl Madama Butterfly ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Murder and Mayhem
As if the nail-biting tension of the last few weeks wasn't enough, Milwaukee's mystery fan Mystic River ,Books more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Turntablism as an Art Form
B Y M I C H A E L B I Z U N O W I C Z DJ Madhat How’s your work with the Rusty Ps? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Bizunowicz Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Kid Cut Up
Mixing backpacker hip-hop with a smattering of popular club rap doesn’t sound like Club Soda No Ice, Vol. 2. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee