Rusty Ps

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more

Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM This Week in Milwaukee

One of Milwaukee's longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P's have a new album out, LMNOP's . It's a collaboration with LMNTylst, a producer who shares the group's taste in off-kilter funk and has some shared history with them. He'd previously r.. more

Jun 25, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more

Aug 19, 2014 10:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Rusty Ps have been staples of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene for nearly 20 years now, and while they don't release music at the clip they used to, when they do they usually make it count (check their 2013 single "Frequency," which is still a jam). .. more

Aug 13, 2014 5:38 PM On Music

Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more

Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The Rusty Ps aren't as active as they used to be, but then again, very few Milwaukee acts are as active as The Rusty Ps used to be. Lest anybody think the veteran hip-hop duo has thrown in the towel, though, Dope Folks Records posted a new single .. more

Aug 28, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

There appears to be a cultural need to view the past in a simpler, more innocent light. In the 1970s, a decade troubled by Vietnam and Watergate, a sanitized version of the ’50s became immensely popular, as evidenced by the rise of films an... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

“Print Press Play,” a collaboration between Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern that blends complex printmaking with 21st-century computer art, has opened at Elaine Erickson Gallery. As digital printmakers, they create images with t... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

DirectorPeter Jackson is well suited to adapt the novel for the screen if you thinkpast The Lovely Bones ,Film more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Good news for anybody hoping to squeeze a little more life out of the summer: Promoters have announced the second annual Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in the Third Ward, near Erie and Water Street. The lin.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

After a July 9th – 13th extended weekend of five shows in as many days, it was a bit strange going to my one opening of the weekend. (Other obligations have pulled me away from this weekend’s Uprooted show. I'm disappointed to be missing it.) T.. more

Jul 18, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Russia has successfully beaten off invaders from the West time and again, and the epic struggles to preserve the nation’s identity against outside enemies have given rise to many excellent films. One of the greatest, Come andSee (1985), is a visi.. more

Apr 11, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With .. more

Mar 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Florentine Opera opens its latest season this weekend with Puccini’s Madama Butterfl Madama Butterfly ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

As if the nail-biting tension of the last few weeks wasn't enough, Milwaukee's mystery fan Mystic River ,Books more

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Books

B Y M I C H A E L B I Z U N O W I C Z DJ Madhat How’s your work with the Rusty Ps? ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Mixing backpacker hip-hop with a smattering of popular club rap doesn’t sound like Club Soda No Ice, Vol. 2. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

