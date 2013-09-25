Rutger Hauer
Film Clips: Sept. 24
Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-“hashes” the original’s plot, and seems o... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:09 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Rutger Hauer Kidnapping
Startling to anyone who loved <em>Blade Runner </em>is seeing Rutger Hauer as an old man in <em>The Heineken Kidnapping</em>. Makeup may account for some of the changes, but the creased and lined face Hauer gives to the brewing tycoon Alfred Heine.. more
Aug 31, 2012 11:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Life After the Fall
Eschewing the manic pace and context-free stream of violent images that define many documentaries about the Iraq war, Kasim Abid’s longitudinal documentary Life After the Fall follows the filmmaker’s extended Baghdad family over the cou,Tod... more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee