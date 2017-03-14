Ruth Arnell
Waukesha Civic Theatre's Love Letter to Beethoven in '33 Variations'
33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:11 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Wilde in the Park
Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more
Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Small Town Southern Warmth at Sunset
The Sunset Playhouse’s ensemble for STEEL MAGNOLIAS has more than enough warmth to make the Furlan Auditorium feel like a cozy, little Louisiana beauty parlor. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:54 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Steel Magnolias in Elm Grove
Elm Grove in the middle of winter is not northwestern Louisiana in the late ’80s. This week, Sunset Playhouse brings a little bit of warmth to the stage as it presents Robbert Harling’s 1987 classic Steel Magnolias. Drawn from his experien.. more
Jan 18, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Hates Hamlet?
The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more
May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Woody Allen on the Meaning of Life
An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more
Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Revealing 'Six Degrees of Separation'
It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Con Is On in Sunset's'Six Degrees'
When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It's A Wonderful Sunset
There are countless challenges and difficulties with bringing one of the most beloved holiday films in history to a live theatre stage. The Sunset Playhouse does an admirable job of this with its production of It’s A Wonderful Life. Adapted f.. more
Dec 1, 2010 10:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Extremism Unchecked
The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 35 Comments
Lies of the Tea Party
For Americans still suffering from persistent unemployment, falling incomes and rising inequality, politicians of either party probably generate little enthusiasm. Yet although political ennui is understandable, the disaffection and demoral... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
The Mask of Affected Bad Performance
Deliberately staging bad productions for comic effect can be a lot more difficult to pull of than anything more straightforward. From Charles Morey’s Laughing Stock to Michael Frayn’s Noises Off (by way of the farce’s play within play Nothing On.. more
May 5, 2010 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The National Premiere "Terrible Love"
The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som.. more
Mar 12, 2010 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: Revising the W-2 Program
When then-Gov. Tommy Thompson launched the Wisconsin Works (W-2)program in 1996, it was supposed to end welfare as we know it bygetting people to work for their benefits, which would lead toindependen,Expresso more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Trains and Jazz Under Glass
The annual train show at the Domes (Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory) has become an annual pilgrimage for my extended family that lives anywhere in the Midwest. %uFFFD ,Traveling Shepherd more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake
Milwaukee and You Tube: Ruth Arnell pt. 5
Here are the final moments of the interview with local actres Ruth Arnell,in which she talks about acting in Milwaukee and YouTube . . . ACTING, MILWAUKEE AND SUCH . . . Me: So what are our ambitions as far as being an actres.. more
Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Finessing the Finances: Ruth Arnell Pt. 4
Finessing the Finances:The Business of Being a Struggling ActressThe Ruth Arnell Interview Pt. 4 In this, the penultimate part of the Ruth Arnell interview, Ruth talks about the problems of getting work as an actress while finding and maintai.. more
Jan 8, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
L.A. Is A Beautiful Woman Coated in Gum Wrappers:Ruth Arnell p.2
A Talk With Actress Ruth Arnell Part 2: The Nearly Lost YearorLos Angeles Is A Beautiful Woman Covered in Gum Wrappers In The second part of my interview with rising actress Ruth Arnell, she discusses early experience in theatre and the bri.. more
Jan 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cheap Coffee With Actress Ruth Arnell
I very rarely get to talk to people active in local theatre who aren’t directly involved in a project that they are working on at that moment. Such experiences are usually fleeting moments in the lobby of some theatre. Just a few weeks ago, I had.. more
Jan 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Rising Talent
Creative outlets are essential to a community's long-term well-being, yet theater remains one of the most delicate species in the cultural ecosystem of any city. Because it relies on disparate, shi,A&E Feature more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature 1 Comments