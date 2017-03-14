RSS

Ruth Arnell

33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more

Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more

The Sunset Playhouse’s ensemble for STEEL MAGNOLIAS has more than enough warmth to make the Furlan Auditorium feel like a cozy, little Louisiana beauty parlor. more

Elm Grove in the middle of winter is not northwestern Louisiana in the late ’80s. This week, Sunset Playhouse brings a little bit of warmth to the stage as it presents Robbert Harling’s 1987 classic Steel Magnolias. Drawn from his experien.. more

The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more

An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more

It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more

When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more

  There are countless challenges and difficulties with bringing one of the most beloved holiday films in history to a live theatre stage. The Sunset Playhouse does an admirable job of this with its production of It’s A Wonderful Life. Adapted f.. more

The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more

For Americans still suffering from persistent unemployment, falling incomes and rising inequality, politicians of either party probably generate little enthusiasm. Yet although political ennui is understandable, the disaffection and demoral... more

Deliberately staging bad productions for comic effect can be a lot more difficult to pull of than anything more straightforward. From Charles Morey’s Laughing Stock to Michael Frayn’s Noises Off (by way of the farce’s play within  play Nothing On.. more

The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som.. more

When then-Gov. Tommy Thompson launched the Wisconsin Works (W-2)program in 1996, it was supposed to end welfare as we know it bygetting people to work for their benefits, which would lead toindependen,Expresso more

The annual train show at the Domes (Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory) has become an annual pilgrimage for my extended family that lives anywhere in the Midwest. %uFFFD ,Traveling Shepherd more

  Here are the final moments of the interview with local actres Ruth Arnell,in which she talks about acting in Milwaukee and YouTube . . .   ACTING, MILWAUKEE AND SUCH . . .   Me: So what are our ambitions as far as being an actres.. more

Finessing the Finances:The Business of Being a Struggling ActressThe Ruth Arnell Interview Pt. 4 In this, the penultimate part of the Ruth Arnell interview, Ruth talks about the problems of getting work as an actress while finding and maintai.. more

A Talk With Actress Ruth Arnell Part 2: The Nearly Lost YearorLos Angeles Is A Beautiful Woman Covered in Gum Wrappers In The second part of my interview with rising actress Ruth Arnell, she discusses early experience in theatre and the bri.. more

I very rarely get to talk to people active in local theatre who aren’t directly involved in a project that they are working on at that moment. Such experiences are usually fleeting moments in the lobby of some theatre. Just a few weeks ago, I had.. more

Creative outlets are essential to a community's long-term well-being, yet theater remains one of the most delicate species in the cultural ecosystem of any city. Because it relies on disparate, shi,A&E Feature more

