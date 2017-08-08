Ruth Schudson
Great Stories Come to Life at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Windfall Theatre Presents Staged Reading
Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more
Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th Year
“Don’t lose sight of the seeds but keep pushing forward,” says Artistic Director C. Michael Wright of his goals for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th season. “If you more
Aug 5, 2014 1:12 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act's 'Vigil' Finds Comic Balance
Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall's 'Sisters Rosensweig' Filled to the Brim
The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Dark Comedy With Next Act
So there’s this guykind of a jerk. He quits his job as a bank clerk to care for his ailing aunt. He wants her to die so that he can collect his inheritance. She’s in no hurry to die. And it’s a comedy. And it’s being presented by Next Act, which.. more
Jan 23, 2012 2:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The World in a Matchbox
Seeing three shows a week, I often tend to forget the sheer joy of the most basic elements of theatre. C. Michael Wright hands you a tiny matchbox. Slide it open and there’s a couple decades’ worth of history, an allegory between two people, the.. more
Oct 21, 2011 8:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Honoring Ruth Schudson
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has developed a respectable standard of theatre over the years. When founding any theatre company, there’s no question that everyone involved would like to see the entity live long beyond their retirement. As th.. more
Oct 16, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Edo de Waart, Milwaukee’s New Maestro
"All of the great orchestras of Europe took root in colder, less temperate countries," says de Waart, a Netherlands native who will raise his baton as MSO music director for the first time on Sept. 26. "The better the weather, the lower the... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Around MKE 1 Comments
CKY
Lending the abbreviation of his band Camp Kill Yourself to brother Bam Margera and Brandon DiCamillo (pre “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam”) as the name of their CKY skateboarding video series paid off beautifully for Jess Margera. The s more
Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Eight and American Modernisms
The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more
Jul 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee