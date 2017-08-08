Ruthie’s Kennel Club
A Letter from Ruthie
Ruthie thanks the community for its support of Ruthie’s Kennel Club. Exciting upcoming events include the Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation’s 2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards, Rainbow Community Potluck and Idina Menzel at the Riverside T... more
Aug 8, 2017 2:51 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Merry (Cream City) Christmas
Ruthie writes a Christmas letter to her readers. Upcoming events include Rocka’s Playhouse’ at Cactus Club, Dec. 21; Home Alone Christmas at Hybrid Lounge, Dec. 25; and Men’s Coming-Out Support Group at The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, ... more
Dec 20, 2016 2:31 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
A Season of Political Discontent
Ruthie answers a question from a reader seeking advice on avoiding political arguments at a family Christmas party. Exicting upcoming events include The Second City Dysfunctional Holiday Revue at the Marcus Center, The Last Holiday Punch at... more
Dec 13, 2016 4:37 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Sprinkle on the Sugar and Glitter…The Holidays are Here!
Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
What Happens in Vegas, Stays an STD
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who fears he got an STD in Vegas and is afraid to admit to his partner he cheated. She also plugs exciting events including the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival, Oct. 21-25; Horrifying HamBingo... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:40 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Take a Bite Outta Summer
HamBingo takes place at Hamburger Mary’s, 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., on July 16. The event features free bingo and more than $425 worth of prizes. more
Jul 14, 2015 11:30 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Keep Your Tail & Tongue Wagging
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about a girlfriend’s attachment to a stuffed animal, and plugs exciting events including “Beauty in Bloom” at Milwaukee Art Museum (March 26-29), Rent at In Tandem Theatre (March 27-April... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
New Month, New Attitude
It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more
Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Ruthie’s Kennel Club
I love animals…period. I love my doggies, Roxie and Rocco, cats fascinate me, I’ve written for birding magazines, and I think hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs are adorable. I love all animals…except bats. Fuck those things more
Aug 12, 2014 12:44 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Summer Sun Shines Bright on this Redhead
It’s hard to believe June is almost over. I don’t know about you, but I loved both days of summer this year. On the bright side Independence Day is just around the corner! more
Jun 25, 2014 1:32 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Knees Galore: There were kilts a-plenty at the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, where Dean Kevin Carroll welcomed Scots celebrating their heritage. The more
Apr 16, 2014 1:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Paint the Town Red with Ruthie
A great big smooch on the pooch to everyone who offered kind words about my debut in Shepherd Express. I’m glad you like “Hear Me Out,” and I’ll do my best not to let you down. Thanks! more
Apr 15, 2014 1:09 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out