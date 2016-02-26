Ruyi
RuYi Adds Sushi Bar
Photo by Lacey MuszynskiPotawatomiHotel and Casino has undergone a renaissance recently, spurred by the additionof its high-rise hotel with sweeping views of Milwaukee. (If you ever get achance to check out the luxe presidential suite and patio.. more
Feb 26, 2016 3:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Trying a Whole Fried Fish at RuYi
RuYi is a small oasis of calm in the middle of the clangingPotawatomi casino floor. The ringing of the slots permeates slightly throughthe walls, but it's easy to pretend you're somewhere else when you've gotdelicious Asian food in front of you.. more
Jul 22, 2014 7:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Isn't Actually a Great Tech City
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely sh.. more
Jul 18, 2014 5:39 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
America’s Got Talent Live
Though the show has never rivaled “American Idol” in the ratings, NBC’s Simon Cowell-created reality show “America’s Got Talent” has nonetheless been one of the network’s most reliable summer performers, recently more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow and The Hold Steady Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest announced this morning its first round of side stage headliners for 2010, a typically eclectic mix of returning staples and a few acts new to the festival. The acts are listed below by date:June 24:Sheryl CrowColbie CaillatJune 25.. more
Mar 9, 2010 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Thermals Cut Corners, Get Away With It
The Thermals' set this afternoon at an Insound day party wasn't short on the band's trademark energy, though it was short a couple of the band's most requested songs. "Pillar of Salt" and "Here's To Your Future" were notably absent from the set li.. more
Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Very Good Year
2008 was another busy year for the local restaurant industry. The most noteworthy accomplishment occurred when chef Adam Siegel won the James Beard Foundation's award for Best Chef in the Midwest, ,Dining Out more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Pan-Asian Experience
The continuing expansion of the Potawatomi Bingo Casino includes more than just slot mach www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments